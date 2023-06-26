Silica Affecting Lafayette Residents

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Lafayette residents are upset that nobody is listening to their complaints about silica getting in their property, and into their lungs.
SRM Concrete has been busting up concrete in the area since last summer. The plant is in the backyards of residents' homes. A few of the residents said the concrete dust is getting everywhere: on their cars, their mail, in the trees, and into their lungs.
"This dust is everywhere," Lafayette resident, Ann Miller said. "When it's concrete dust, you shouldn't be breathing it."
Miller's doctor said her chest doesn't sound as clear as it did.
"I have asthma. I test my finger for oxygen levels. I was at 94 for most of the time. Now I'm at 90. It is affecting me," Miller said.
There's a boy who lives in the neighborhood with asthma. His mother has to constantly dust the house after he comes back from playing on the baseball fields nearby.
Miller has sent samples of the dust to a lab to get it tested, filed many complaints which requires SRM to get a permit to put this stuff in the air, and she's had multiple conversations with an inspector from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Those conversations haven't led to much.
"She told me that I have to see it visually. It's not something that I can take your word for. I have to see it come across your yard. It's like how far away do you live? An hour and a half. I said, what do you think the chances are? That's not going to happen," Miller said.
Miller wants somebody in Lafayette to come look at the dust come across her yard. She said the inspector won't accept any videos, and has to see it for her self.
"I'm sorry. I just don't want someone to die from this before someone does something about it," Miller said.