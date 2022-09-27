 Skip to main content
SIA reopens after shooting shocks the community

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — SIA is back open after canceling second- and third-shifts Monday and first-shift Tuesday morning.

However, it's impossible to ignore the disturbing reality that ground operations to a halt less than 24 hours ago.

As we've reported, police say an SIA employee opened fire on a coworker and ex-girlfriend in the parking lot. Mindy Donovan, 36, of Lafayette, was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with a gunshot wound to her head.

In a news release, Lafayette Police Department says Donovan is alive but in critical condition.

LPD also says the gunman killed himself. Officers found him dead near a pond on east side of the SIA property with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello confirmed the shooter was a man in his 50s but can't release his name until after an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday.

Detectives believe he and Donovan were in a previous relationship but it's unclear if that played a role in the shooting.

LPD is stressing the shooting was targeted and didn't pose a threat to the community at large. 

In an email to News 18, an SIA spokesperson says the company is focused today on communicating with its associates.

