Show your pride as part of Broncho Pride Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Public schools and education are something to celebrate, and local schools plan to flood social media as part of Broncho Pride Day on Wednesday.
This is the second year of this project, which provides opportunities for all Lafayette School Corp. schools to share positive stories of what they have to offer for students.
Testimonials from schools, teachers, students, staff and families will be posted throughout the day to do just that.
Posts will be made on all LSC social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, using the hashtag #BronchoPride.
Broncho Pride Day was designed by the LSC communications team and Melanie Gilbert's marketing principles class at Jefferson High School.