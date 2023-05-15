Shots Fired Outside Old National Bank In The Lafayette Pavilions

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Lafayette Police have arrested one person in connection to a shots fired incident in the Lafayette Pavilions.
The incident happened the afternoon of Monday May, 15th. outside of the Old National Bank on Creasy Lane.
Lafayette PD Sergeant Ian O'Shields says a white man fired multiple shots in the bank parking lot.
The suspect was taken into custody by LPD around 4:30 p.m Monday afternoon.
O'Shields says there are no reported injuries and adds the investigation is ongoing.
