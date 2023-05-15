 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shots Fired Outside Old National Bank In The Lafayette Pavilions

  • Updated
  • 0
Shots Fired Outside Old National Bank In The Lafayette Pavilions

LPD putting suspect into the back of a police car in handcuffs. 

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Lafayette Police have arrested one person in connection to a shots fired incident in the Lafayette Pavilions.

The incident happened the afternoon of Monday May, 15th. outside of the Old National Bank on Creasy Lane.

Lafayette PD Sergeant Ian O'Shields says a white man fired multiple shots in the bank parking lot.

The suspect was taken into custody by LPD around 4:30 p.m Monday afternoon. 

O'Shields says there are no reported injuries and adds the investigation is ongoing.

News 18 will provide updates as they become available.

Recommended for you