Shot fired into Lafayette home, shooter at large

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Someone fired a single gunshot into the residence at 900 N. 10th St. in Lafayette Friday.
According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard, there was at least one person home at the time the shot was fired. No one was injured in the incident, Lt. Gard said.
Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time. They are still working to determine who fired the shot and what led to the shot being fired.
Lt. Gard stresses that police do not believe there is any threat to the public.
Anyone with information regarding the situation is being asked to contact Lafayette Police at 765-807-1200. People can also use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
This story will be updated.