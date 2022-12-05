Shop local with Indiana Grown businesses

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're looking for local businesses to support this holiday season, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture can help.
The ISDA has been highlighting small Hoosier businesses for seven years through an initiative called Indiana Grown.
Indiana Grown promotes products that are grown or made in Indiana. Whether that means the products are raised, grown, processed or packaged, it's all done right here in Indiana.
The program started in 2015, and it now has over 1,800 members. Director of Indiana Grown, Caroline Patrick, says there are Indiana grown members in all 92 counties in the Hoosier state. Patrick told News 18 that while you're finishing up your Christmas shopping, keep Indiana Grown businesses in mind. She explains the economic impact shopping local has.
"68 cents of every dollar that you spend at a local business in Indiana stays within that community," Patrick said. "So really, not only are you supporting a local business, but you're also supporting a local community. There's a lot of great products that our members make. There's a lot of wide variety, great customer service and a lot of care and attention being put into their products."
Another reason consumers like to shop local is because of the high inflation we're seeing right now.
"I think not only do you have the wide variety, selection and customer service but it also maybe tends to be a little cheaper in shipping or a little bit cheaper to buy an Indiana produced product because of that inflation," Patrick said.
If you would like to see the list of all Indiana Grown businesses, click HERE.