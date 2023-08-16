Sheriff's office ramps up stop-arm patrols

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) —As students return to class, the Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to stop for school buses, or face the consequences.
Starting this week, there will be increased patrols to prevent stop-arm violations and reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith reminds drivers that when a school bus's red lights are flashing and the arm is extended, you must come to a complete stop.
"This is not a suggestion," he says. "It's the law."
Ignoring a school bus stop-arm is a Class A Infraction, and violators could pay a hefty fine up to $10,000, as well as getting their license suspended for up to 90 days on the first offense, and up to a year on the second.
And if a person doesn't stop for a school bus and injures a person, they will be charged with a Class 6 Felony and could face up to two-and-a-half years in jail.
If someone is killed because of a stop-arm violation, it becomes a Class 5 Felony and violators could spend one to six years in prison.