Sheriff's office joins the Flock with new crime-stopping cameras

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The sheriff's office is the last police agency in Greater Lafayette to roll out Flock Safety cameras.
The cameras will be placed in high-traffic areas around the county. They record every vehicle that passes by and document the license plate number, make, model and color.
Police receive an alert when a suspect vehicle passes in front of a camera. Officers can also search for a suspect vehicle after providing a search justification like a case number.
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says the cameras will help his office solve crimes.
"It's not 'Big Brother' government thing where we're tracking people," Goldsmith says. "That is not what this is going to be used for at all. Just having more eyes and ears out there to help fight crime and protect the citizens of Tippecanoe County."
Tippecanoe County commissioners approved a contract this week between the sheriff's office and Flock Safety.
Goldsmith is buying six cameras with plans to add more in the future.