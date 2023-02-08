 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use extra
caution if you must drive, especially if operating a high profile
vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Sheriff's office joins the Flock with new crime-stopping cameras

  • Updated
  • 0
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Office banner

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The sheriff's office is the last police agency in Greater Lafayette to roll out Flock Safety cameras.

The cameras will be placed in high-traffic areas around the county. They record every vehicle that passes by and document the license plate number, make, model and color.

Police receive an alert when a suspect vehicle passes in front of a camera. Officers can also search for a suspect vehicle after providing a search justification like a case number.

Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says the cameras will help his office solve crimes.

"It's not 'Big Brother' government thing where we're tracking people," Goldsmith says. "That is not what this is going to be used for at all. Just having more eyes and ears out there to help fight crime and protect the citizens of Tippecanoe County."

Tippecanoe County commissioners approved a contract this week between the sheriff's office and Flock Safety.

Goldsmith is buying six cameras with plans to add more in the future.

Recommended for you