Sheriff's Office investigating possible death connected to fire

BUCK CREEK, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they're investigating a possible death connected to a house fire in Buck Creek.
According to Chief Deputy Terry Ruhle, a call came in just after four Wednesday afternoon about a possible house fire at 6249 East County Road 450 North.
Ruhle said the state fire marshal is on route to the house. He adds that they're in the early stages of the investigation.
Tipmont REMC also arrived at the scene after crews put out the fire.
WLFI will provide updates as they become available.