Sheriff's office investigates shots fired at Benjamin Crossing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for suspects in shots fired incident.
Police were first called at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Chilton Drive in the Benjamin Crossing neighborhood for multiple reports of shots fired.
Deputies found two shell casings at the scene.
They say nobody was hurt and there's also no damage reported.
Roughly, five to six shots were reportedly fired.
Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office at 765-423-9321.
The case came hours before a series of shootings across Lafayette that left multiple homes riddled with bullet holes.