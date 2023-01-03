Sheriff's office expansion close to opening

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An expansion to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is close to opening.
You might have noticed construction throughout 2022 near the county law enforcement building on Duncan Road.
Most of the sheriff's office investigative operations will be moving into the building.
That will free up space in the jail for additional programming.
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says he'd like to add a computer lab and bring back the jail's GED program.
"Instead of adding cells, do something different to free up some space to add programming in those spaces and hopefully drive down recidivism and give people the tools they need to succeed," he says.
The project is in conjunction with an expansion to the county community corrections building.
Justice officials say they want to add more space for rehabilitation rather than incarceration.