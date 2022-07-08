Sheriff warns drivers in wake of tragic Carroll County crash

BRINGHURST, Ind. (WLFI) — A teenager remains hospitalized Friday after being thrown from a car in rural Carroll County.
It happened Thursday at about 5 p.m. on Carroll County Road 200 East between county roads 300 and 400 South.
Authorities continue to investigate the crash that also killed the 15-year-old driver, Danielle Siebert.
There's no word yet as to why Siebert was driving. Police say her car veered into a ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest in a corn field.
Siebert and her 16-year-old passenger, Jackson Crow, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the car.
Siebert was pronounced dead at the scene while Crow was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious internal injuries.
In the wake of the crash, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby warns more drivers are on country roads this summer as they detour around construction.
"Those roads are easy alternatives to the highway, so again, we are concerned of the issue and asked that drivers be additionally cautious with their driving in those areas," he says.
No other details were available Friday as the crash remains under investigation.
Detectives are waiting on toxicology results to see if drugs or alcohol were factors. They're also waiting for Crow to further recover to answer many of their questions about the crash.
The Carroll County community on Friday continued to mourn the death of Siebert, who was a student at Carroll Junior-Senior High School. Counselors were available at the school on Friday to speak with grieving students.