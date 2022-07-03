Sheriff sends reminder to protesters

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations and protests have taken place at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse more often than usual in the past couple of weeks.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by the News 18 studio to talk about the laws surrounding protests and demonstrations.
The sidewalk around all sides of the courthouse is public property and people can gather there without issue.
However, if a gathering happens on the steps of the courthouse, the organizers must go through the County Commissioner's Office beforehand to get permission. Sheriff Goldsmith wants any future demonstrations to remain peaceful.
"There's no reason to tear things up, and that hasn't happened in the past couple weeks," Goldsmith said. "But, there's no reason to break the law."
Sheriff Goldsmith reminds protesters that if they break the law and go to jail their voice is no longer with their cause.