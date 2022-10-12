Sheriff race is one of few contested campaigns in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One Republican and one Independent candidate are making their case to become the next sheriff.
The competition for sheriff is among the only contested races in Carroll County. Republican Tony Liggett is running against independent candidate Mark Pinkard.
Pinkard and Liggett are longtime police officers working as detectives; Pinkard at Lafayette Police Department and Liggett at the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
"I'm a conservative person. Carroll County is generally a safe county to live in," Liggett said. "I think the people of Carroll County aren't looking for Lafayette policing or Tippecanoe County policing."
"My platform from the beginning has been professionalism, honesty, accountability, transparency and integrity," Pinkard said. "Those have been instilled in me from the Lafayette Police Department and Just who I am in general."
Liggett won the Republican primary against former Sheriff Lee Hoard and sheriff's deputy Mike Thomas. Pinkard jumped into the race after the primary, saying he wanted to offer an alternative.
"As an independent, I'm bringing people together that I think is needed in a community as small as Carroll County," Pinkard said. "They wanted a choice and I am that choice."
"I think competition is good. I don't have a problem with an independent jumping in," Liggett said. "I do think people made their voices clear in the primary but I don't have a problem with the competition."
Overcrowding at the jail, as well as the Flora arson and Delphi homicides, are among the biggest issues facing the sheriff's office.
"A new jail is pretty well slated to come, so having someone who's been a jailer, worked in the jail, been at the sheriff's department for 21 years, I believe that's what the people of Carroll County need to make that smooth transition into things," Liggett said.
"At some point, the jail will be built and we'll have to deal with the recidivism," Pinkard said. "One way I feel is a very good, promising future for those inmates is to get some programs in there to help them with their shortcomings, whether it be mental health, substance abuse."
Early voting starts Wednesday in Carroll County and across Indiana. Residents who want to cast their vote can go to the courthouse in Delphi.