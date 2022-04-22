Sheriff Kelly's attorney claims collusion in state supreme court complaint

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — An attorney for Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly has filed a complaint with the Indiana Supreme Court.
As News 18 reported, a special prosecutor charged Kelly and his wife, Ashley, with felony charges of conflict of interest and official misconduct in connection to an alleged scheme to profit from jail commissary sales.
The complaint is a confidential document filed with the state supreme court's disciplinary commission and was shared anonymously with News 18.
Kelly's attorney, Brian DeHem, claims Clinton County Prosecutor Anthony Sommer and county attorney Thomas Little "colluded and used their respective positions in an attempt to personally and politically harm" the sheriff.
At the center of the jail scandal is whether or not Kelly filed the proper conflict of interest forms when he hired his wife as jail matron and contracted with Leonne LLC to manage commissary services.
As News 18 reported, the Kellys formed the corporation shortly before the sheriff took office.
In the complaint, DeHem says Little assured Kelly "the arrangement was appropriate" but failed to file the documents with the State Board of Accounts, spurring an investigation by state auditors.
"Attorney Little advised that the arrangement was appropriate, valid, and legal, and Attorney Little also affirmatively agreed to 'set up' and 'take care of' the arrangement. Moreover, Attorney Little affirmatively agreed to file the conflict-of-interest disclosure and nepotism forms, if any, necessitated by the arrangement. He further indicated that he had performed similar services for prior sheriff administrations and represented that both the Matron and Commissary Manager arrangement were perfectly acceptable and appropriate."
The complaint also describes text messages from Little to Kelly in December 2018, shortly before the sheriff took office.
"Attorney Little followed up with Sheriff Kelly and confirmed his agreement to handle the Matron and Commissary Manager arrangement, as well as file the necessary conflict and nepotism forms, by stating: 'Hey Rich, this is Tom. Shoot me your home address whenever you get a chance. I need it for the conflict of interest document.' Sheriff Kelly responded with his address, and Attorney Little replied with a (thumbs up emoji). Thus, Sheriff and Mrs. Kelly were assured that Attorney Little, as a competent and well-meaning attorney, would take the necessary and recommended actions."
DeHem also accuses Little of filing a fake document purporting to be a commissary report that "contained numerous accounting and mathematical errors." The document is listed as "Exhibit A" in an October 2021 motion to dismiss a civil case also filed by the county against Kelly.
News 18 reached out to Little but hasn't heard back.
"Exhibit A is not the report submitted by Sheriff and Mrs. Kelly; instead, it is the same report provided by Prosecutor Sommer. Neither Little nor Sommer have explained how this report was exchanged between them, or why they both misrepresented its authenticity."
DeHem says Sommer previously provided the document to a Frankfort journalist. Sommer responded to the allegations in a statement to News 18.
"The document showed the dollar amounts that the Sheriff’s Office had reported in its Commissary Report, including the amounts that had been paid to Ashley Kelly from late April through June of 2021. I encouraged (the reporter) to verify the information with the (County) Council and the Sheriff’s Office. The document was not 'fake.' It was a Council document authored by Council President Alan Dunn. The document had not been generated by the criminal investigation or the audit. It was a document concerning county finances that could have assisted (the reporter) with accuracy in his reporting about the Commissioners."
DeHem also accuses Sommer of "secretly strongarming news sources to prevent the publishing of any stories favorable to Sheriff and Mrs. Kelly."
In his statement, Sommer denies those claims but admits he met with the Frankfort reporter to discuss a possible correction to a story.
"The documents use colorful language to try to persuade a reader that I 'strongarmed' a reporter to 'alter and control' the media narrative. ... The complaint prepared by a Noblesville attorney contains additional accusations. I decline to comment on matters that concern an ongoing criminal prosecution."
Dave Kuhnz, a spokesperson for the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, says complaints resulting in a formal misconduct charge are filed on the state's public court website. No formal charges were filed as of Friday afternoon.
Kunz notes Little and Sommer are in good standing with no past disciplinary history.
The full complaint and Sommer's response are posted below.