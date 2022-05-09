 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM EDT Monday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sheriff: Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught near Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic Police Lights.jpg

Escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were taken into custody Monday in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said they two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals.

Singleton said at a news conference that marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered. Vicky White was taken to a hospital.

“Casey White and Vicky White are in custody,” Singleton said. "This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody.”

The vehicle was found today in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals received a tip Sunday that the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was found at a car wash in the town, the Marshals Service said. Surveillance photos showed a man who closely resembles Casey White exiting the vehicle at the car wash, officials said.

Investigators believe the pickup truck was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The Marshals Service said a warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said, “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service said. Investigators said they have been in contact with them about the threats and are taking measures to ensure their safety.

