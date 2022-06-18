Sheffield Fire Department investigating Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A Dayton home caught fire Saturday evening.
At approximately 4 p.m., the Sheffield Fire Department responded a to a house fire at 235 Conjunction Street in Dayton.
The homeowners were asleep when the fire started, but their neighbors woke them up.
The homeowners were evacuated safely and nobody was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Wea Township Community Fire Department and the Lafayette Fire Department provided assistance at the scene.
News 18 will continue to update you as more details become available.