Sgt. Preston's owner, general manager explain decision to close

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The owner and general manager of Sgt. Preston's of the North say the time has come to sell the historic building and take a step back.
They spoke with News 18 about what's next for the iconic downtown business.
As we've reported, Sgt. Preston's recently posted its closing announcement to Facebook. Along with that came some reminiscing on the past, and excitement for the future.
Owner Doug Cooper and general manager Rich Mickey say that while the location closing is sad, there is still plenty to look forward to.
"Probably missing most of the regulars but we're hoping that most of them will come out to the Old Buffalo Outpost and join us out there," Mickey says.
"It's gonna be bittersweet," Cooper says. "It's best to go out on a high than it is a low and we're doing as well as we've ever done here."
The new owner will possess the building and restaurant space but will not obtain the rights to the Sgt. Preston's name.
While Cooper and Mickey look forward to the future of Old Buffalo's Outpost Bar and Grill, they're reminiscent on 40 years of memories.
"There's been a lot of marriages created out of here, and I'm sure a few divorces, too," Cooper says with a laugh. "But it's just a great place for people that come back to town, they come down here to meet people."
And if you'd like to check out Sgt. Preston's before they close, they'll be open through the end of May.