Sgt. Preston's of the North is closing its doors

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of downtown Lafayette's staple bars announces that it will be closing its doors.
The closing comes in light of the John Purdue Block building taking on a new owner. Opening in November of 1980, they have operated in downtown Lafayette for over 42 years.
In a post on Sgt. Preston's Facebook page, Doug and Karen announced that it will be permanently closing our doors at the end of May.
According to the post:
We have made the decision to decrease our workload in hopes that we can move towards a more relaxed phase of life. We want to thank you all so much for your loyalty, support, and your incredible friendships. We want to thank all our past and present team members as you were a huge part of our continued success. We truly cherish the memories that we have made together.
This is a developing story.