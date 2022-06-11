Sex offender behind bars following pursuit

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A sex offender is in the Tippecanoe County Jail after a vehicle pursuit.
Deputies found Eric Kempf's car in the Benjamin Crossing neighborhood after 8:00 p.m. Friday night.
They knew that Kempf was wanted on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.
Kempf fled in the vehicle when deputies tried to do a traffic stop.
The pursuit continued to County Roads west of U.S. 52 between 450 South and 800 South.
Kempf drove off the road into a ditch where his truck tipped over around 8:30 p.m.
Deputies took him into custody and to the hospital.
Now, he has been booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail with new charges including Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief, and Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle.
Editor's note: a previous version of this article erroneously stated in the headline and body text that this incident was a foot pursuit. It has been corrected.