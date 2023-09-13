Severe crash closes U.S. 31 and SR 110 for several hours

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Emergency personnel in Fulton and Marshall County dispatched to a two vehicle accident personal injury accident at U.S. 31 and SR 110.
According to Fulton County Sheriff's Office, a 2017 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Dari Zolman, 67, was traveling east on SR 110 crossing northbound U.S. 31 when struck by a 2016 Ram 1500 driven by Stephen Bontrager, 67.
Zolman was seriously injured in the crash and was flown from the scene to hospital and her current condition is unknown.
Bontrager was transported to Woodlawn Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors and both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.