Seven-story developments planned for Levee Plaza

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An urban transformation is coming to Levee Plaza in West Lafayette.
Two upcoming developments are the starting point for a new vision for the area.
"These projects I think will up the ante a little bit more," says Ryan O'Gara, assistant director of the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission.
Greater Lafayette is comprised of two cities and one downtown. Levee Plaza, however, feels out of place, O'Gara says.
"It always developed in more of a suburban fashion, and yet, it's sandwiched between two established old-town street grids in Lafayette and then up on Chauncey Hill in West Lafayette," he says.
Coming soon to the plaza: a seven-story, 500-unit mixed-use apartment complex with 12,000 square foot of retail space at the corner of Brown Street and River Road, as well as a seven-story, 150-room Courtyard by Marriott at the site of an old drive-thru ATM on Brown Street.
West Lafayette development Director Erin Easter says the projects are part of a transition from sprawling parking lots to a grid of downtown streets.
"We have this beautiful downtown in downtown Lafayette right across the river from us. ... The vision is to replicate that two-acre block, urban, downtown grid pattern," Easter says. "Looking at that as what a true downtown could feel like: It's really urban, it's walkable."
Work could start as early as this summer.
Over time, officials imagine a seamless transition from Lafayette to West Lafayette.
"Early on we felt there was a need to knit that all together and extend that downtown grid feel into the levee to better unify the two downtowns into a seamless downtown," O'Gara says.
The addition of hundreds of apartments could cut into West Lafayette's less than 1% vacancy rate.
"Housing is an issue, period," Easter says. "It takes the university, the city and all partners. It's an all-hands-on-deck approach. There's no silver bullet to solve the problem, especially to do so overnight."
Bruno's Pizza, Rubia Flower Market, Campus Inn, the former Puccini's Pizza building and several other restaurants are in the footprint of the planned apartment complex.
A spokesperson for Bruno's emphasized the plans are in the early stages, but the restaurant will relocate once details are finalized.
Another West Lafayette favorite, Nine Irish Brothers, won't be affected by the project.