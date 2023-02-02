Settlement reached in disability voting suit

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — A settlement agreement creates more absentee voting options for those with print disabilities in Indiana.
In this settlement, Indiana has agreed to make a new remote-accessible ballot marking tool available.
This would be for people who can't write on paper ballots The ballots can be marked digitally with assistive technology like screen readers and voters will submit them via email.
Attorney for Disability Rights Advocates Jelena Kolic says at the time this lawsuit was filed, the only way for Indiana voters to vote remotely was by a paper absentee ballot.
But those who cannot fill out a paper ballot, including the blind and visually impaired, would need to seek help from a traveling board.
That's a pair of people from each political party who fill out the ballot for the person in their home.
"This is problematic for a lot of reasons," said Kolic. "Including the fact that federal law protects the privacy, independence and the secrecy of a person's vote. So, we filed this suit in order to ask the state to provide accessible ways of casting a ballot from home for people for whom paper is inaccessible."
Traveling boards will still be available for people who do not have the technology to vote with the new tool or they can have their ballot marked instead by a person of their choosing.
The state will then make the technology available to each county.
Counties can choose to use that technology or develop their own.
The technology will be ready to go by the May elections.