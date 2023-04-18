Settlement in the Fox-Dominion defamation case has been reached, judge says

The judge just announced in court that a settlement has been reached in the historic defamation case between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems.
"The parties have resolved their case," Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said.
"Your presence here... was extremely important. And without you, the parties would not have been able to resolve their situation," the judge told the jurors, before dismissing them.
This is a developing story...
