September 9, PM Weather Forecast Update

It really heats up next weekend & then through the week of September 12-17.
Before we get to September 20, near/record heat is possible.
The record highs for Greater Lafayette September 17-20 are 93-95.
The intense heat shows up well in the U.S. CFS model.
Strong Fall-like system with our near-record/record warmth & high humidity may bring severe weather from Texas to Wisconsin to Indiana.
Canadian model's Simulated IR imagery with depicts it well:
We should cool down after that with upper 60s to 70s with lows in the 40s & 50s by September 24-25.
The first frost of the Fall is possible in northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin to far north-central Michigan.
Beyond that point & then into early October, the theme is above normal temperatures.
October 1-7 normal highs/lows over the viewing area are 67-72/43-46 (70/45 Greater Lafayette).
Mid-October continues to show above normal temperatures.
U.S. CFS model is still quite dry for October!
Canadian is dry for October.
Euro is hinting dry, but the consensus is not overly-strong now.
Japan's extended data shows above normal rainfall actually mid to parts of late October.
It does agree with my analog, CIPS analog & other modeling in the above normal temperature regime through a lot of October, however.
Given the abnormally warm waters in the northeast Pacific, potential of hurricanes in the West & northwestern Pacific, a brief pretty good cold shot is possible in late October amidst an overall abnormally warm month.
It would be this freeze that will act as the catalyst to really pump up the Fall color. Widespread 20s are likely, unlike the lack of much cold at all in late October last year.
