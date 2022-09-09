September 9, PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Showers & T'Storms Then Heat & Mugginess Down the Road

After lows this morning of 52-56, highs today reached 81-86.
Isolated showers should increase to a few scattered showers & t'showers Saturday.
With south-southeast to south winds, highs of 81-86 are expected with high humidity (dew points to 73).
A few more showers/t'showers are possible Saturday night with lows 65-70.
A few showers & t'showers are possible Sunday morning, but widespread rainfall with embedded t'storms is likely Sunday afternoon-evening.
It is not completely out of the question that there is an isolated embedded severe storm given a period of higher shear & impressive lift.
Dew points will run 70-73 with south wind becoming west to west-northwest.
Highs of 72-77 are likely Sunday with 55-60 Sunday night.
Rain should completely shut off Sunday night with partial clearing.
We turn cloudy Monday with a few showers & highs 68-73 with northwest winds.
Tuesday improves & mid to late week warms up to summer-like levels again.
It really heats up next weekend & then through the week of September 12-17.
Before we get to September 20, near/record heat is possible.
The record highs for Greater Lafayette September 17-20 are 93-95.
The intense heat shows up well in the U.S. CFS model.
CIPS analog shows the heat, as well:
Strong Fall-like system with our near-record/record warmth & high humidity may bring severe weather from Texas to Wisconsin to Indiana.
Canadian model's Simulated IR imagery with depicts it well:
CIPS analog shows the severe risk, as well with it progressing eastward.
CIPS analog shows higher probability of gusts +75 mph:
We should cool down after that with upper 60s to 70s with lows in the 40s & 50s by September 24-25.
The first frost of the Fall is possible in northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin to far north-central Michigan.
Beyond that point & then into early October, the theme is above normal temperatures.
October 1-7 normal highs/lows over the viewing area are 67-72/43-46 (70/45 Greater Lafayette).
Mid-October continues to show above normal temperatures.
U.S. CFS model is still quite dry for October!
Canadian is dry for October.
Euro is hinting dry, but the consensus is not overly-strong now.
Japan's extended data shows above normal rainfall actually mid to parts of late October.
It does agree with my analog, CIPS analog & other modeling in the above normal temperature regime through a lot of October, however.
Given the abnormally warm waters in the northeast Pacific, potential of hurricanes in the West & northwestern Pacific, a brief pretty good cold shot is possible in late October amidst an overall abnormally warm month.
It would be this freeze that will act as the catalyst to really pump up the Fall color. Widespread 20s are likely, unlike the lack of much cold at all in late October last year.
In that transition, the very strong upper trough may bring severe weather.
Early November should return warm, followed by severe weather risk, then we watch below normal temperatures with some snow potentially arriving after November 15.
Thoughts are that the overall colder, more wintry pattern should continue until as late as December 15, then milder, wet pattern settles in.