September 7, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Areas of morning fog then turning sunny

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! Areas of patchy fog will be likely this morning. Be sure to drive cautiously if visibility drops. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s area-wide.
Clouds will linger somewhat this morning but then turn sunny by this afternoon. A stray and very isolated shower cannot be ruled out with some of the cumulus clouds today. I’ll keep in a 10%-15% chance for the late morning and afternoon hours.
Afternoon highs will range from upper 70s to lower 80s for the WLFI viewing area. Dew points will be in the mid to lower 60s which will give us slightly humid conditions but not as humid as days prior.
Thursday and Friday
High pressure settles in nicely for both Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s so nice comfortable mornings lay ahead in the forecast. Both mornings will give us chances for morning fog as well. Once the fog lifts in the mid-late morning, we will see plenty of sunshine on both days.
Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s with dew points actually lower than today which will give us comfortable feeling temperatures for the rest of the work week.
Saturday
Moisture increases in general for the upcoming weekend as southerly flow returns. Scenarios like the one we are going to see for the upcoming weekend will give us plenty of moisture to work with to give us decent rainfall. A few isolated showers/thundershowers will occur Saturday afternoon during peak heating times for the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with humid air.
Sunday + 7-Day Forecast
The forecast past Saturday becomes slightly uncertain. A few model solutions have a cold front working in with the parent low-pressure system to our NE lingering around for Sunday through Wednesday giving way to scattered rain and storm chances.
The American GFS model is leaning toward the low moving out quicker past Monday which will give us drier days for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Other models show the low lingers for Mon-Wed. This will ultimately give us more clouds and rain for those days. Below is the ECMWF or the European model.
For now, I am keeping low chances for Monday and Tuesday but this could likely change moving forward. We’ll keep you updated! The good news is, we will be tracking near to possibly below normal highs temperatures going into next week.