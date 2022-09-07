September 7, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Fogs at Night...Tracking Rainfall & Then a Big Heat-Up with Following Severe Risk Ahead

After lows this morning at 58-63 with some clouds & patchy fog, highs today reached 79-84 under a cumulus-filled sky with just a few isolated sprinkles in the northeastern counties.
Areas of dense fog will occur Thursday (53-58) & Friday (54-59) mornings with highs near 80-86 both days.
There is A LOT of disturbed weather in the Gulf & Caribbean as we have seen for weeks with boiling Gulf & Caribbean water temperatures.
You would think this would all imply tropical development (depression, storm, hurricane). However, all of the heavy rainfall in that zone (& also flooding rain in the southern & eastern U.S.) is being caused a TUTT.
TUTT or Tropical Upper Tropospheric Troughs bring heavy, heavy rains, but cause high amounts of vertical shear, preventing tropical storm & hurricane development.
The TUTT that has been semi-permanent over the Gulf to Caribbean for a month. The last time it was so established during this time of year was 2014.
That, in combination with the lingering dry mid- & upper-level air in the east-central Atlantic has limited tropical activity thus far.
It is tending to occur closer to the Lesser Antilles & Bermuda, if there is any development.
All this said, the TUTT will bring about an upper low that will make landfall on the Gulf Coast tomorrow.
Northeast of the center of the brought low, gusts to 45 mph possible northeast Florida to Georgia may develop. Atlanta gusts to 40 mph (+40 mph higher hills) as system lifts northeastward.
System will gradually work northeastward with a few spotty showers arriving Saturday with south to southeast winds 10-20 mph, muggy conditions (dew points to 73) & highs 81-85.
Scattering of showers & t'showers should increase Sunday with highs 76-80 with muggy weather & southeast winds 10-20 mph.
Most widespread rainfall looks to occur Sunday night & into part of Monday with lows in the 60s & highs of only 70-75.
Scattered showers continue into Monday night.
System pulls away with time Tuesday-Tuesday night. A few lingering isolated showers are possible Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies, northeast winds & highs 72-77.
12" rain possible parts of Southeast from the system & its moisture fetch from the Gulf of Mexico & the Caribbean.
Thoughts of 0.50-2" rainfall here seem reasonable. However, we will watch axis of heavier rainfall that may bring some +2" amounts.
So, "locally-heavy rainfall" wording looks good.
After the cooler weather, we warm up to 77-82 Wednesday & then 84-88 Thursday.
Heat will be expanding east & northeastward.
The heat shows up well also in the CIPS analog data.
Heat peaks just before around September 20 with near/record heat possible here.
Record highs are 93-95.
Humid weather should also occur.
Severe threat will be on the move eastward as a couple upper troughs & a strong surface cold front approach.
Storms with severe risk should impact the area.
Cooler weather follows with highs in the 70s.
We need to watch for another upper low on the Gulf Coast that could bring some more rainfall.
We still need to watch to see what happens with the October rainfall trends.
CFS modeling not picking up on potential upper low with heavy rainfall late September:
Euro doesn't either.
On a side note, remnants of Hurricane Kay get close to southern Cal.
+1 is possible in LA & San Diego areas, even right to the coast. Last time we really saw such a good rain from the remnants of a tropical system so far north to SoCal was September 15, 2015. Hurricane Linda remnants dumped 2.39" officially at LAX.
In very rare instances, systems have hit this area as tropical storms.
In an extremely rare instance, a hurricane reached San Diego with a landfall in 1858. Wind damage & flooding was widespread.
San Diego around October 2, 1858, 2 p.m. Eastern Time (reconstruction from Chenoweth & Landsea, November 2004 AMS Journal):
First half of October quite dry via U.S. CFS, but it does show a tropical storm to hurricane track Florida to along the East Coast.
Euro also shows October 1-17 dryness.
Model data did the same thing last year & it ended up as the wettest October on record for our area.
Model data does show wet phase MJO like last year, interestingly. It is known that the modeling cannot always put two-in-two together.
However, wet 5-6 phase this year shows lower influence (want to see line outside of center for more influence, strength).
Regardless, its effects can be amplified by the PDO & AMO phases were are in currently.
5-6 shows the above normal temperatures here.......like last year.
5-6 shows the wetter tendency here.
First half of October is warmer than normal here, but near normal Southeast.
From surface perspective it makes more sense. Surface high Appalachians pumping heat northeast into Plains & Midwest with northeast to east flow Southeast amidst the tropical systems riding the Coast.
La Nina is indeed strengthening yet again!
This looks like the longest La Nina since the 1973-76 La Nina.
This would be our third La Nina winter.
You can pick out the La Nina well with the dark blues in the Equatorial Pacific (below normal sea surface temperatures).
However, note a tendency for some shifting of the darkest blue toward the middle of the Pacific.
This goes with the thinking that this La Nina will tend to shift into a La Nina Modoki.
Also note in the above image the incredibly warm water in the northwest Pacific & over the North Pacific to the West Coast.
Such warm water in the Northwest Pacific is reminiscent of 2014.
I think this, combined with that water inducing hurricanes in the West Pacific all means a sharp shot of colder weather for a time in late October in an overall very warm month
This may not occur until Halloween, but it could be quite sharp with even some flakes of snow or snow showers.
Big warmth should then return for the first 14 days of November overall.
Then, given this SST pattern & still potential high ACE year for the tropics, shot of winter with much colder weather & some snow could occur in a couple to few episodes between November 15 & December 15.
Thoughts are that latter December is quite mild (perhaps even spring-like) with above normal temperatures & NO White Christmas this year.
It just might snow on Thanksgiving, but not Christmas.
I still feel higher than normal risk of severe weather events/outbreaks should occur October & the first half of November.
Trees may be delayed from peaking in Fall color by two weeks. I shaved one week off because the cold shot in very late October would tend to act as a catalyst to get the Fall color really going quickly.
With the cold just after November 14/15, some colorful trees at that time may turn more brown due to the hard freezing.
Worst of winter with the colder than normal temperatures & above normal snowfall should tend to occur in the second half of winter with February likely the snowiest month yet again.