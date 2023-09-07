September 7, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Your Now to Winter & Spring to Even Summer (& Beyond) Forecasts & Trends...

Your 10-day outlook:
Now to Friday night.....watch for a couple-few cold air funnels Friday.
Lots of clouds, few isolated to spotty light showers after a bit of morning drizzle & patchy fog around, we should see highs 69-75 Friday after morning lows 57-62. North wind is expected Friday at 10-13 mph.
Patchy fog & areas of low clouds with 56-60 is expected Saturday night.
More clouds southeast, less northwest part of area Saturday will result in highs 75 southeast & near 80 northwest with northeast wind 10-13 mph.
Isolated shower or two is possible in the southeast.
Sunday looks good with lots of sun, some cumulus humilis after some morning patchy fog & lows in the 50s.
Highs of 77-81 are likely with east wind.
Increasing clouds, southwest wind & a few late showers are possible late Monday with highs 78-82. Periods of scattered showers & a few t'showers are expected Monday night & Tuesday with highs 73-77 with southwest winds becoming west.
Then, some showers are possible later Wednesday, followed by nice weather, but warmer weather by next Saturday.
A few t'showers are possible with that front & upper trough. This is will be key to helping to guide major Hurricane Lee.
There is a narrow window for it to get pulled into the Northeast U.S. or the Canadian Maritimes. There is also potential of it approaching the U.S., then turning out to sea. Either way, it is impacts for Bermuda & it will be close call for the Northeast.
Following that, depending on how far west it gets, it could dislodge a piece of much cooler air for us. by next Sunday & tend to keep heavier rainfall pattern & any much warmer, more humid weather away from us.
There may also be a western to southwestern Gulf system that develops & impacts Texas to Mexico.
We may have a couple actually clipper-type systems with cold fronts pass around September 19-20 with a few showers & breezy conditions. They should re-enforce the cooler air with highs 65-70 & lows 37-43! Coldest morning may occur around September 22 at 36-40!
After September 22, we may very well see another big hurricane develop in the western Atlantic as conditions become favorable once again for things to amp up.
There is that cool air coming in!
We heat up in late September with southwest winds & upper ridging returning!
80s will likely return eventually.
As we heat up & tongue of moist, unstable air with stronger winds aloft moves into the Plains, some storms should pop late month with severe weather risk. Some storms may get in here at the end of September period of above to well-above normal temperatures for a time.
So, late, late September to early October, we watch the East Coast for tropical system. Here, trend is still above normal temperature-wise.
It looks like a strong El Nino Fall-Winter, still.
Should be the strongest since the Super Nino of 2015-16 (could still be more Modoki resulting in very cold, snowy Northeast, Appalachians, Piedmont, which I am siding with), but it is unlikely this one would reach that Super Nino threshold.
It should decline & we go neutral by late Summer 2024, followed by a weak La Nina 2024-25.
Solar output in this recent solar cycle is high, resulting in milder Midwestern & Plains winter weather, though many times big solar output likes to pump a Southeast ridge.
So, this winter trends milder, drier & less snowy here, but Winter 2024-25 is up for grabs. In weak La Ninas, you tend to set yourself up for better opportunities for colder weather more so than just a neutral winter.
It seems likely that La Nina may show a tendency to hang on in 2025-26 & may even intensify.
So............
__________________________________________________