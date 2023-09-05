 Skip to main content
September 5, 10 PM Weather Forecast-Scattered Showers & Storms Then Turning Much Cooler....

  Updated
Highs today reached 87-92 with heat indices peaking at 92-102.

This, after lows this morning at 66-73.

_____________________________________________

Rainfall totals in various gauges over the area vary from 0 to 0.71" from the hit-or-miss showers/storms late this afternoon-tonight.

_____________________________________________

Lingering showers in our southern & southeastern counties departs early tonight, then a wave of scattered showers & storms passes overnight through Wednesday morning.

Break with sunshine & breezy to windy conditions (southwest gusts 25-33 mph) from the southwest & highs 85-89 follows (91-98 heat index).

Broken line of showers/storms should form just east of US 231/43 & then move eastward along the cold front then in the afternoon after the break with sun.

Winds should go to the west behind the front.

_____________________________________________

Lots of clouds (stratocumulus/cumulus) should then pivot in from the north & northwest for Wednesday night through Thursday with isolated to spotty showers & brisk northwest winds gusting 22-28 mph.

Highs of only 70-76 are expected Thursday after 62-65 in the morning. 

_____________________________________________

Friday looks partly to mostly cloudy (cumulus/stratocumulus) with northwest wind 10-20 mph & highs only 70-75 after 56-60 in the morning.

After 50s Saturday morning, the day features sunshine & cumulus clouds with highs 75-79.

After 50-55 Sunday morning, 78-82 is likely Sunday with wind turning to the east, then southeast.

As for Monday, 79-83 is likely with southeast to south wind & increasing clouds.  A few showers/t'showers are possible by evening.

Scattering of showers & t'showers are expected Tuesday with 75-80.

You can see Monday night....then Tuesday projected radar:

_____________________________________________

In the cooler air aloft next Wednesday, some spotty showers will be possible with mostly cloudy skies.  Highs of 70-75 are expected.

_____________________________________________

That front goes through & we dry as a major hurricane may be threatening Bermuda & a tropical system may be evolving in the southern or western Gulf.

If could become an absolute disaster for Bermuda.

We should see a pretty rapid warm-up, however with 82-86 returning.

_____________________________________________

Your 10-day outlook:

_____________________________________________

Some more showers & storms are possible at times near & just after September's mid-point.

_____________________________________________

Cooler spell with below normal temperatures should follow, however late, late September to start of October looks warmer than normal at this point:

_____________________________________________

