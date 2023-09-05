September 5, 10 PM Weather Forecast-Scattered Showers & Storms Then Turning Much Cooler....

Highs today reached 87-92 with heat indices peaking at 92-102.
This, after lows this morning at 66-73.
Rainfall totals in various gauges over the area vary from 0 to 0.71" from the hit-or-miss showers/storms late this afternoon-tonight.
Lingering showers in our southern & southeastern counties departs early tonight, then a wave of scattered showers & storms passes overnight through Wednesday morning.
Break with sunshine & breezy to windy conditions (southwest gusts 25-33 mph) from the southwest & highs 85-89 follows (91-98 heat index).
Broken line of showers/storms should form just east of US 231/43 & then move eastward along the cold front then in the afternoon after the break with sun.
Winds should go to the west behind the front.
Lots of clouds (stratocumulus/cumulus) should then pivot in from the north & northwest for Wednesday night through Thursday with isolated to spotty showers & brisk northwest winds gusting 22-28 mph.
Highs of only 70-76 are expected Thursday after 62-65 in the morning.
Friday looks partly to mostly cloudy (cumulus/stratocumulus) with northwest wind 10-20 mph & highs only 70-75 after 56-60 in the morning.
After 50s Saturday morning, the day features sunshine & cumulus clouds with highs 75-79.
After 50-55 Sunday morning, 78-82 is likely Sunday with wind turning to the east, then southeast.
As for Monday, 79-83 is likely with southeast to south wind & increasing clouds. A few showers/t'showers are possible by evening.
Scattering of showers & t'showers are expected Tuesday with 75-80.
You can see Monday night....then Tuesday projected radar:
In the cooler air aloft next Wednesday, some spotty showers will be possible with mostly cloudy skies. Highs of 70-75 are expected.
That front goes through & we dry as a major hurricane may be threatening Bermuda & a tropical system may be evolving in the southern or western Gulf.
If could become an absolute disaster for Bermuda.
We should see a pretty rapid warm-up, however with 82-86 returning.
Your 10-day outlook:
Some more showers & storms are possible at times near & just after September's mid-point.
Cooler spell with below normal temperatures should follow, however late, late September to start of October looks warmer than normal at this point:
