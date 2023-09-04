September 4, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update-Very Warm to Hot & Muggy with Storms Ahead....Also, the Trends to November...

After highs Saturday at 82-90 & 86-92 Sunday, we saw 88-92 on this Labor Day. Heat indices peaked at 95-104.
____________________________________________
Isolated showers/t'showers this evening will give way to a partly cloudy night.
However, with outflow boundary from collapsing storms to our southwest arriving, a couple to few isolated t'showers cannot be ruled out in the morning hours. Lows of 70-74 & then upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday with mid 90s to lower 100s heat indices will occur. It looks breezy conditions rounds of scattered storms midday-afternoon & early evening in the viewing area. Only risk is of an isolated severe severe storm (severe gust) & of course lightning.
More scattered storms are expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.
____________________________________________
More scattered storms are likely Wednesday afternoon-evening after a break as the surface cold front passes.
____________________________________________
Rainfall will be extremely variable, but given the tropical moisture, heavy downpours of +1" in a short period of time are possible in parts of the area.
The totals tonight to Wednesday evening show some locally-heavy amounts.
____________________________________________
A few isolated showers are possible Thursday with west to northwest winds, highs 75-80 & mostly to partly cloudy skies of cumulus/stratocumulus.
Friday looks good with cumulus/sun & 77-82 after 50-55 in the morning with some patchy fog.
Saturday looks good with 78-84, but a few showers & t'showers are possible late Sunday as clouds increase. Highs of 78-84 are expected.
Some rainfall is possible Monday & Tuesday, September 11-12.
We will watch the southern Gulf for tropical development, otherwise eyes will be on the major hurricane that appears to turn toward Bermuda via the upper trough in the eastern U.S.
____________________________________________
After that, mid to late next week looks good with 70s to low 80s & lows in the 50s to 60.
____________________________________________
It still appears above normal rainfall will occur for the mid-September period from the Plains, through our area, to the Northeast.
After that, period of temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal are still expected with cold overnights of 36-43.
____________________________________________
Above normal temperature pattern is expected after that in late, late September to the start of October.
Rainfall looks below normal for this period, currently.
____________________________________________
After all of this warmth with temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal, sharp, but cold front may bring lows in the 34-38 range around October 6-7. Showers & storms are possible with the front, but the heaviest rainfall looks to occur southwest, south & southeast of here.
Examining October 10-20, our two remotely similar analog years of 1940 & 1994 show some similarity.
____________________________________________
Examining these years in addition to the JMA model (which seems to see any below normal temperatures anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere better than the U.S. models & in some respects the Euro).
Trend is for above normal temperatures Northern Plains to the Pacific Northwest to northwest Canada & cooler Southeast & East U.S.
We trend near normal (warmer & cooler period even out).
Rainfall trends above normal.
____________________________________________
East & likely the Southeast look cooler than normal in November while the Plains, Midwest & Northwest are warmer than normal.
____________________________________________
We do trend below normal rainfall-wise here, while the Southwest to Southern Plains & Deep South will likely be wetter than normal.
Thoughts are that the first patchy frost (36) will be near on-time & the first freeze may be as well, but the first really hard freeze may be quite a bit later than normal.