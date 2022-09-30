September 30, PM Weather Forecast Update

Lows this morning rain 35-41.
Highs today reached 66-72 with sunny skies & fresh, dry, east-northeast winds.
Western Pacific continues to be very active. We have had a high number of Cat. 4-5 storms this season.
Remnants of Cat. 5 storm are now in the Bering Sea west of Alaska.
The other remnants will be ingested by the Cat. 5 remnants.
The remnants & overall typhoons are lasting longer in the North Pacific due to near/record warm water.
Meanwhile the water is much colder than normal off Siberia & Siberia to Mongolia has been much colder than normal.
Longer-lasting tropical systems combined with the warm water contrasting with the very cold water & systems churning off the Siberian Coast have all transpired into BIG storms in Alaska & the North Pacific overall.
This dumps trough into North Pacific, which pumps hot ridge in the western U.S. & across western Canada.
Note the pattern now to mid-next week how we continue to warm above normal, but the greatest amount of it passes north of us due to Ian deepening upper trough in the Eastern U.S.
Note how the Alaskan trough dislodges the cold trough southward with warm to hot ridge from western Canada to the western U.S.
Record warmth is possible western Canada to the western U.S.
So after a breezy to windy weekend from the northeast (courtesy of Ian) with gusts 25-35 mph, wind continues from northeast Monday to 23 mph.
Eventually it will go to the southwest by Wednesday & we warm up to 76-81.
It looks mostly sunny to sunny daily.
Surface cold front & upper trough bring the chill in ate the end of next week.
Next Friday night should feature lows of 29-33 (L
45