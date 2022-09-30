September 30, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Nice Weather But Brief, Sharp Cool-Down at the End of Next Week

The tropical systems are dictating our weather now (Ian keeping upper trough in East with cooler weather & the West Pacific typhoon remnants headed for Alaska). I allude to this much more a bit farther down in this post.
Lows this morning rain 35-41.
Highs today reached 66-72 with sunny skies & fresh, dry, east-northeast winds.
Western Pacific continues to be very active. We have had a high number of Cat. 4-5 storms this season.
Remnants of Cat. 5 storm are now in the Bering Sea west of Alaska.
The other remnants will be ingested by the Cat. 5 remnants.
The remnants & overall typhoons are lasting longer in the North Pacific due to near/record warm water.
Meanwhile the water is much colder than normal off Siberia & Siberia to Mongolia has been much colder than normal.
Longer-lasting tropical systems combined with the warm water contrasting with the very cold water & systems churning off the Siberian Coast have all transpired into BIG storms in Alaska & the North Pacific overall.
This dumps trough into North Pacific, which pumps hot ridge in the western U.S. & across western Canada.
Note the pattern now to mid-next week how we continue to warm above normal, but the greatest amount of it passes north of us due to Ian deepening upper trough in the Eastern U.S.
Note how the Alaskan trough dislodges the cold trough southward with warm to hot ridge from western Canada to the western U.S.
Record warmth is possible western Canada to the western U.S.
Eventually that warmth will move east & displace our chill.
So after a breezy to windy weekend from the northeast (courtesy of Ian) with gusts 25-35 mph, wind continues from northeast Monday to 23 mph.
Eventually it will go to the southwest by Wednesday & we warm up to 76-81.
It looks mostly sunny to sunny daily.
Surface cold front & upper trough bring the chill in ate the end of next week.
Next Friday night should feature lows of 29-33 (Greater Lafayette 31).
This light freeze would be earlier than normal (normal is October 11-19).
It would also mean the first 36 for Greater Lafayette officially. Our low this week was 37.
This would actually be later than normal at Greater Lafayette.
Peru, West Lafayette, Crawfordsville, New Market, Remington & Grissom weather stations have not dropped to 36 or lower yet. All other stations have dropped to 36 to as low as 32 (Morocco) to 33 (Flora).
Again, beyond that brief cold snap with two nights of light freezing, big warm-up is expected with potentially 80s.
This is more typical of the warm Gulf & Atlantic we have right now & the traditional La Nina in place. You normally do not see so many western Pacific typhoons or such extremely warm water in the north Pacific. This is making for these troughs with colder pushes to drop south & keep the western warm to hot ridge at bay & established from New Mexico to the Northwest Territories of Canada.
Trend is above normal temperatures until big cold front brings hard freeze (23-28) late month before we then warm back up above normal.
These two cool snaps could push Fall color peak to only a week later than normal rather than 2-3 weeks later than normal like first thought.
Rainfall trends continue to go below normal for October.