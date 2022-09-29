September 29, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast-Nice Weather Into Next Week........

Lows this morning dropped to 32-38 with patchy frost.
Highs today reached 63-69.
Weekend looks great for the Feast of the Hunter's Moon!
Overall, all we will get from Ian is strong northeast winds Saturday & Sunday & perhaps some high cirrus clouds pivoting in from the east to southeast.
Ian will make landfall as a Category 1 or low-end 2 storm with landfall in South Carolina. Flooding rains will then overspread north & northwestward to North Carolina to Virginia & even parts of West Virginia.
Ian will also keep the warmest weather off to our west, so our temperatures don't surge seemingly uncontrollably!
We will warm to 76-81 by Wednesday, it appears, with a southwest wind.
Cold front should pass next week with a few isolated to spotty showers/t'showers late Wednesday to Wednesday night-Thursday morning.
That will cool it back to the 59-66 range Thursday with lows 30s to 40.
So....tonight to the end of next week:
Still looks like a heat-up in the October 10-13 time frame with 80s possible here & potential near/record warmth southern Canada to Missouri & potentially as far east as our area.
Strong cold front with some storms & severe risk & shot of lows in the 30s a night or two should follow.
However, note how quickly the warmth begins to return & we could be 80 by October 17.
This warmth will likely be quashed by another strong cold front & a strong, deep upper trough.
It could mean some severe risk in late October.
That front & trough could usher in hard freezing conditions for a couple of nights with lows in the 24-27 range & heavy frost.
So, we go from something like this with above to well-above normal temperatures overspreading Plains to East & below to well-below normal temperatures in the West with lots of mountain snowfall.
Then trough ejects into the Plains with the severe storms threat.
Models do not agree with my notion of the 20s for a couple of nights in late October.....they are WARM, WARM, WARM.
I do think there will be a killing freeze with basis on MJO phases promoting the typhoons in the Pacific that will cause another big trough toward Alaska.
Looks like something like this will evolve to end October & go into November with widespread above normal temperatures with +EPO.
That warmth may be around quite a bit until big change occur mid-November with shot of much colder air.
U.S. CFS model is more typical of this La Nina regime this year, unlike last year. Trends are still dry, dry, dry here via U.S. longer-range data.
CFS dryness extends through November overall, but certainly not as dry as October.
Canadian is similar, as is JMA & Australian model trend & really has each week to mid November showing a bit below to well-below normal precipitation.
Euro is different, it oscillates a bit more between dry, but also some showers/storms.
It seems to keep the rainfall below normal in October until the main cold front passes late month, which, between the other front prior to that one, may propel us near normal.