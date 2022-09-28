September 28, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Patchy Frost with Eventual Near/Record Warmth Down the Road

Lake effect clouds gradually decreased today with breezy conditions from the north to north-northeast. This, after 37-46 (coolest southwest, warmest north due to Lake Michigan cloudiness & moderating effects of the relatively warm surface water) this morning with a few lake effect rain showers & even a few spits of rain from the lake as far south as Greater Lafayette.
Highs today reached 61-65.
Some patchy frost is expected tonight with some patchy shallow fog (especially in low areas & over & around water) as well.
Lows of 33-38 are likely.
Normally the first 36 of the Fall is in the October 1-6 time frame. At Greater Lafayette, the latest first 36 on record was November 7, 1940.
The earliest was September 8, 1956 with a low of 36.
Deep trough via big typhoon-induced Alaska to Hawaii upper trough continues to bring below normal temperatures to our region & the Upper Midwest to Great Lakes.
The remnants of Ian will only keep the trough in parts of the East, preventing the unusually warm to hot, record-breaking temperatures from making a big amount of headway eastward through early next week.
Near/record warmth has been occurring in the West & especially across western & northwestern Canada. Temperatures in the Northwest Territories have been the warmest so late in the year since record-keeping commenced in the late 1800s.
The dry, cool air on the back side of Ian is bringing quite cool nights to the Deep South while Florida to southeast Georgia is in the tropical air.
With Ian exiting the East, you can see the warmth then making headway eastward.
Temperatures may end up 12-17 degrees above normal late next week.
Normal highs/lows for that period in the viewing area are 66-70/41-45.
Otherwise, we are dry with east to east-northeast winds dominating with some more in the way of clouds weekend to early next week as the remnants of Ian wind up over the Appalachians.
Above normal temperatures on the move eastward weekend to next week:
Ian remnants & some clouds here (Feast of the Hunter's Moon weather looks good!):
Brief cool down with cold front should pop in around October 8 after a few showers/storms, but the WARMTH returns quickly after this short stint at a cool-down.
Still looks like potentially near/record warmth around October 10-12 period.
Highs of 83-88 are possible. The record highs for Greater Lafayette on those days are 86-88 set in 1930, 1938, 2010.
The near/record heat may occur ahead of a strong cold front that may bring a corridor of severe weather risk from Wisconsin to Texas with severe weather risk even potentially reaching our area.
We look to cool after that to highs 60s & lows 30s to 40s before warmer weather returns with 70s to 80.
Near/record heat may even try to build back in before a strong cold front with potential severe weather risk arrive in late October & brings freezing conditions with lows in the 23-27 range area-wide.
US CFS is DRY, DRY for October with rainfall well below normal.
Despite late month hard freeze, trend is warmer than normal for October.
