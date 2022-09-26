September 26, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Quiet, breezy, and cool for the next few days

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! We are expecting a very dry work week ahead with minimal to no rain chances across the 7-day.
This morning we are seeing low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Throughout the rest of today, we will have wind gusts from the NW at around 25-30 mph. High temperatures will only reach the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday
We will have clear skies tonight which will give us our coolest morning in several months. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s and in some areas the upper 30s. We’ll have sunny skies and windy conditions once again. WNW winds will be upwards to 25 mph and high temperatures in the mid to lower 60s.
Wednesday
On Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, an isolated sprinkle or two may occur however with dry air in place, rain may not be able to reach the ground.
Otherwise, a partly to mostly sunny day will be expected. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s to upper 30s and highs for the day will be in the mid to lower 60s.
Morning lows on Wednesday and morning will be in the mid to upper 30s which is well below normal for this time of year.
7-Day Forecast
No major systems are being noted in the forecast ahead as high pressure will be our main driver for the forecast moving forward this week. All eyes will be on the tropical system Ian as it may make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast sometime later this week.
(Here is the 5:00 AM forecast cone and times for now Hurricane Ian. For the current update, go to the National Hurricane Center's official website or click, here.)
As of now, we may only see a few clouds associated with the low-pressure system that will be the remnants of Ian. The track is still a little bit up in the air at this time after it makes landfall. But most models are indicating the main area of low pressure stays to our south and east.
We will continue to monitor weather model trends! As for now, I’m keeping the entire 7-day dry with below-average temperatures for the beginning and middle of the week with warmer conditions to near normal by the end of the week and into the weekend.