September 26, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Nice, Dry, Breezy to Windy Days & Chilly (with Few Patches of Frost) Nights....Followed by Potential Near/Record Warmth Down the Road, But Watching West & North Pacific

Lows this morning ran 44-48.
Highs this afternoon reached 64-70. Winds gusted up to 38 mph from the west-northwest to northwest.
Typhoon remnants are pummeling Alaska with wind, rain & snow (snow even to the valley floors around Fairbanks).
It is buckling a trough there, which surges massive hot ridge down stream in the West to Plains to western & northwestern Canada.
Then, it buckles deep trough in the East & Midwest with cool weather & below normal temperatures.
You can see the pattern easily with the temperature departures from normal!
Cool weather flows all the way to the Gulf Coast behind Ian:
Here, some clouds tonight & 39-44 is expected with wind chills 34-39 (west-northwest wind).
Some cumulus (especially northeast) will occur with the sun & west-northwest winds tomorrow. It will be breezy to windy with gusts 25-35 mph with highs 59-65.
Wind goes northwest tomorrow night bringing lake effect cloudiness to our northern & northwestern counties & a little bit farther southward. Lows of 38 southwest & west to 46 north & northeast are expected.
Wind chills will run 33-41.
A couple lake effect rain showers & sprinkles are possible Wednesday morning & perhaps Wednesday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies & highs 58-65.
It will be breezy to windy with north winds gusting 24-31 mph.
Meanwhile, MAJOR hurricane Ian will be approaching the Tampa, Florida area.
Ian should make landfall just northwest of Tampa as a Category 3 or 4 storm Thursday morning.
Even if it weakens a hair just prior to landfall, it will have a massive, Category 4 or 5 type storm surge.
This is could be highly-damaging for the Tampa/Tampa Bay area with a wall of water potentially driven into the bay from the southwest (in addition to wind damage, tornado & flooding rainfall).
Storm then races toward the Appalachians, reaching August, Georgia by Saturday morning as a depression.
Widespread wind damage is expected well into eastern Georgia with damaging winds then potentially at times reaching the higher elevations of South & North Carolina.
Flooding rains & tornadoes will occur Florida to then North Carolina.
Here, some patchy frost is possible late week with lows near 37 at Greater Lafayette with 34-40 area-wide.
Highs will run in the 60s.
It will continue to be breezy to windy during the days Thursday-Friday & then Saturday to Sunday as Ian wraps up southeast of our area.
Northeast winds will dominate Thursday, then north Friday, then northwest Saturday to west Sunday & southwest Monday.
The new data is suggestive of a strong upper trough taking the Ian remnants & pushing then out to sea ABRUPTLY Sunday night.
This appears tied to what is occurring in Alaska & the North Pacific.
This would mean it would leave New England unscathed by rain, damaging wind & tornadoes.
We will monitor. I do not necessarily 100% buy it yet, but we will need to monitor for more & more confidence.
Regardless, big impacts are a sure bet in the Southeast & Mid-Atlantic.
Once Ian & that Northeast trough are out, the warmth then overspreads the area.
Look how quickly the warmth is coming in behind the chill:
Upper ridging continues to have a tendency to dominate October in that October 3 to near 11 time frame.
However, we need to watch the western & North Pacific.
The western Pacific & North Pacific have UNUSUALLY WARM waters & as these typhoons keep developing well south of Japan, they stay strong farther northward & this COULD cause MORE jet buckling that forces troughs into our area. That keeps cool shots coming.
It would also keep western Canada to the western U.S. to Plains NEAR/RECORD WARM.
For now, I like warmer in that period of October & then after before cold shot with freezing comes in late month. With that transition, it looks like severe weather risk could occur.
We will monitor.
That typhoon-North Pacific connection is SO important to our weather here.