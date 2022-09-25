September 25, 8 PM Weather Forecast-From Some Patchy Frost On Four Nights to Near/Record Heat Possible....

The parade of typhoons in the Western Pacific & Ian riding up northward through the East will make for a very, very loopy, bunchy upper flow.
The typhoon remnants moving into Alaska will be the main factor in pumping a hot ridge with near/record heat in western Canada, while the eastern U.S. could see a few record lows.
Here, we may see a few to some patches of frost on 4 nights this week with lows 34-40.
This will really get the fall foliage transition to begin.
You can see how we are dry all week, but Hurricane Ian hits the Panhandle of Florida, then rides up the Appalachians with flooding rainfall, wind & tornadoes to the east of the center.
It will be a MAJOR hurricane west of the Florida peninsula, but is then forecast to weaken some as it makes a landfall southeast of Tallahassee.
The winds may weaken, but it will still have the storm surge of a MAJOR hurricane.
The risk of tornadoes will occur over the entire Florida peninsula.
After a cool, dry week with highs 59-66 early half of the week, then 73-78 by the end of next weekend.
We look to then heat up to 80s & even some 90s down the road.
GREATER LAFAYETTE:
MONDAY: HIGH: 66/AM LOW: 41
TUESDAY: 63/38
WEDNESDAY: 63/37
THURSDAY: 65/37
FRIDAY: 68/37
SATURDAY: 73/41
SUNDAY: 76/45
MONDAY: 79/49
Eventually we could soar to near/record values as the pattern completely changes back to the hotter regime once we get all of the typhoon remnants out of Alaska.
Widespread record heat may occur over the northeastern to Midwest U.S. after October 7 to as late as October 13.
A few scattered showers & t'storms a possible around October 5, a few scattered t'storms are then possible around October 10.
More widespread storms & risk of heavier rainfall with severe weather risk may occur around October 13 roughly.
I had long figured a wetter pattern may evolve in October, but there is not concrete, strong evidence of that occurring as of today.
CFS model is bone dry for October, but I find that hard to believe. My thoughts are that if we don't see rainfall add up above normal, it ought to be pretty close to normal, given the opportunities for t'storms on a few occasions, the Pacific & Gulf moisture available & the unseasonably high dew points at times.
Warmer than normal regime overall should follow this with that shot of much colder air with below normal temperatures & freezing by around October 27-28.
In this rapid transition, severe weather risk may evolve.
We then heat back above normal in early November.