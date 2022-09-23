 Skip to main content
September 23, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers & More Cooler Weather Next Week

That aside for the moment..........A few showers & sprinkles are expected this evening with a scattering of showers & t'showers overnight to early Saturday morning.

So for the Friday night Frenzy & Purdue Homecoming Parade some spits of rain are possible to dampen the pavement a bit (dry under the trees).

Clearing should follow Saturday with breezy to windy weather & highs 75-82.  I should be a pretty nice midday through afternoon.

Clouds increase tomorrow evening.

For the Purdue-Florida Atlantic game at Ross-Ade, temperatures should run in the low 70s at kick-off at 7:30 p.m. & in the mid 60s at half time.

Some scattered showers & t'showers are possible Saturday overnight to Sunday morning, followed by a break with lots of sunshine.

A few more showers are possible in the late afternoon-evening.

It will be a windy day with west winds turning to the northwest with gusts 30-40 mph.

Highs of 68-76 will occur, but these temperatures will fall a bit to 63-68 late afternoon to early evening.

Lows of 49-52 are expected Sunday night-Monday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies & highs 63-68 Monday.  Monday will be windy with northwest winds gusting 35-41 mph.  Winds will be sustained 15-25 mph.  

41-45 is expected Monday night with clearing skies & diminishing winds.

As for Tuesday, skies look partly cloudy with windy conditions.  Northwest to north-northwest winds may gust 30-40 mph.

Highs will only run 61-66.

After 37-42 Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, highs Wednesday should only run 60-66 with north-northeast winds 10-20 mph.  Skies will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday night looks clear, calm & cold with lows 36-41.  Some patches of frost are possible in our north-central counties.

The wind picks back up Thursday from the east at 10-20 mph.  highs look warmer at 65-70.

While this occurs Monday-Thursday, a potentially Major Hurricane will make landfall in Florida & then ride up near or along the East Coast.

Official National Hurricane Center cone:

The latest U.S. GFS model is below. 

The Canadian is very similar, as is the UKMET.

ECMWF (Euro) has a Fort Myers landfall, then works it across peninsula, rides it up East Coast with second land in North Carolina with remnants then racing north-northeastward from D.C. to east of Toronto.  Such a track would bring flooding & tornadoes to the Northeast.

German model is more of a landfall near Miami & then the northward track. 

Australian model has a Fort Myers landfall, then having it rake the entire East Coast with wind damage & flooding from the Carolinas to New England with a second landfall at New York City.

French model tends to have a Key West to far southwest Florida landfall.

Not matter which way you slice it, they all trend for this to become a Category 4 or 5 storm before landfall which potential devastating to catastrophic impacts to parts of Florida & potentially devastating impacts the the U.S. East Coast & over to the Northeast.

With dry, sinking air west of the storm, our weather looks good Friday-Sunday (September 30-October 2).

Friday looks breezy from the northwest 15-25 mph with highs 66-71, followed by 37-42 Friday night, then 68-74 Saturday with light west wind, 38-43 Saturday night, then wall-to-wall sun & 75-80 Sunday with light southwest wind.

It looks much warmer & completely dry October 3-10.

Near/record warmth is expected.

Note the temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 around 1-2 p.m. near October 9 below.  The record highs for October 8-10 are 88-90 set in 1938, 1997 & 2007.

