September 23, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers & More Cooler Weather Next Week

The major, record heat has exited, but the numbers were impressive from it!
This is an example with West Memphis hitting 105. Parts of southwestern Indiana hit 100 in the record heat just two days ago.
After temperatures as high as 95, lows dropped to as low as 37 this morning!
Highs today only reached 61-67.
It has been the Pacific at work driving the cold south. Very active western Pacific with many typhoons this past week & more headed that way now will promote another deep upper trough in the central to eastern U.S. next week.
It means a very highly loopy or amplified upper pattern with hot ridge from the Yukon to Desert Southwest.
That aside for the moment..........A few showers & sprinkles are expected this evening with a scattering of showers & t'showers overnight to early Saturday morning.
So for the Friday night Frenzy & Purdue Homecoming Parade some spits of rain are possible to dampen the pavement a bit (dry under the trees).
Clearing should follow Saturday with breezy to windy weather & highs 75-82. I should be a pretty nice midday through afternoon.
Clouds increase tomorrow evening.
For the Purdue-Florida Atlantic game at Ross-Ade, temperatures should run in the low 70s at kick-off at 7:30 p.m. & in the mid 60s at half time.
Some scattered showers & t'showers are possible Saturday overnight to Sunday morning, followed by a break with lots of sunshine.
A few more showers are possible in the late afternoon-evening.
It will be a windy day with west winds turning to the northwest with gusts 30-40 mph.
Highs of 68-76 will occur, but these temperatures will fall a bit to 63-68 late afternoon to early evening.
Lows of 49-52 are expected Sunday night-Monday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies & highs 63-68 Monday. Monday will be windy with northwest winds gusting 35-41 mph. Winds will be sustained 15-25 mph.
41-45 is expected Monday night with clearing skies & diminishing winds.
As for Tuesday, skies look partly cloudy with windy conditions. Northwest to north-northwest winds may gust 30-40 mph.
Highs will only run 61-66.
After 37-42 Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, highs Wednesday should only run 60-66 with north-northeast winds 10-20 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.
Wednesday night looks clear, calm & cold with lows 36-41. Some patches of frost are possible in our north-central counties.
The wind picks back up Thursday from the east at 10-20 mph. highs look warmer at 65-70.
While this occurs Monday-Thursday, a potentially Major Hurricane will make landfall in Florida & then ride up near or along the East Coast.
Official National Hurricane Center cone:
The latest U.S. GFS model is below.
The Canadian is very similar, as is the UKMET.
ECMWF (Euro) has a Fort Myers landfall, then works it across peninsula, rides it up East Coast with second land in North Carolina with remnants then racing north-northeastward from D.C. to east of Toronto. Such a track would bring flooding & tornadoes to the Northeast.
German model is more of a landfall near Miami & then the northward track.
Australian model has a Fort Myers landfall, then having it rake the entire East Coast with wind damage & flooding from the Carolinas to New England with a second landfall at New York City.
French model tends to have a Key West to far southwest Florida landfall.
Not matter which way you slice it, they all trend for this to become a Category 4 or 5 storm before landfall which potential devastating to catastrophic impacts to parts of Florida & potentially devastating impacts the the U.S. East Coast & over to the Northeast.
With dry, sinking air west of the storm, our weather looks good Friday-Sunday (September 30-October 2).
Friday looks breezy from the northwest 15-25 mph with highs 66-71, followed by 37-42 Friday night, then 68-74 Saturday with light west wind, 38-43 Saturday night, then wall-to-wall sun & 75-80 Sunday with light southwest wind.
It looks much warmer & completely dry October 3-10.
Near/record warmth is expected.
Note the temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 around 1-2 p.m. near October 9 below. The record highs for October 8-10 are 88-90 set in 1938, 1997 & 2007.
Temperatures look above normal overall until we get brief, potent cool-down for a time at the end of October with lows in the 20s.
Above normal temperatures should dominate the first half of November with potentially near/record warmth day &/or night.
This all points to potential severe weather in a late October event or two & perhaps another event or two in early to mid-November.