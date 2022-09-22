September 22, PM Weather Forecast Update - 50-Degree Temperature Drop From Yesterday to Friday Morning!

Afternoon highs today only reached 63-69 after morning lows of 52-57.
North winds gusted to as high as 35 mph this afternoon in the viewing area.
High & mid clouds will increase and thicken tomorrow after a sunny start to the day.
Winds will be light out of the northeast turning to the east, then southeast by late in the day at 5-10 mph.
Highs of 63-67 are expected.
As the warm front comes through tomorrow night to Saturday, a wave of some scattered showers & t'showers will pass tomorrow night to Saturday morning.
Lows of 51-56 are expected.
Rainfall coverage should run around 30%.
A few scattered showers/t'showers are possible (30%) late Saturday night to Sunday morning, followed by a break with some sunshine as winds turn from the southwest to the west to west-northwest.
Highs of 67-76 should occur late morning to early afternoon then fall to 62-68 as low clouds pivot in from the northwest in the afternoon-evening with a few scattered showers possible (30%).
We need to watch potential hurricane or even major hurricane with landfall on the northern or eastern Gulf Coast or Florida.
It should then either ride up through the Appalachians or Piedmont or ride up the East Coast with disagreement on how close it could even be to the coast line.
It will keep us try & comfortable much of next week with crisp, cold nights with lows 38-45.
We then warm up back to 80s with storms returning to the Northern Plains.
There is just not much cooler weather in the first 8-10 days of October.
In fact, near/record heat is possible in the Midwest to Plains. That near/record warmth may occur in our area as well. Current data is suggestive of temperatures around 90.
The record highs for Greater Lafayette October 6-10 are 88-91 set 1938, 1997 & 2007.
You can see the upper trough in the West & the upper ridging with the warmth in the central & eastern U.S.
A bit cooler weather may briefly come in behind a weak cool front around October 10-11. There does not look be much if any rainfall with it.
Above normal temperatures still appear to be dominant mid to late October.......until a sharp upper trough late, late month brings frost & freezing.
You can see the warm, but the signs of the cold in northwest of our area gathering.
A typhoon in the west Pacific moving to Alaska will likely be the trigger to push the cold south.
I really think it could be a situation where we could be near/record warm in the 81-84 range & then we see lows near 25 within a couple of days.
It could be THAT abrupt.
In that transition with the pattern, temperatures & higher dew points, it is a favorable scenario for some severe weather.
This is near the same time we saw multiple waves of severe storms last year, including a severe storm that produced a lot of damage in Attica & really substantial damage area-wide.
There are indications of potentially above normal rainfall in this period while all other parts of October continue to trend drier than normal among model data.
Model hints at wetter weather in that stormy zone from Michigan to eastern Iowa to Indiana, Illinois to Missouri.
My analog & I do agree with that. I think the model should show all green on this image with above normal precipitation & the severe weather risk in that late October transition between near/record warmth & sudden 20s freezing.
We also need to watch late season tropical action in October along the Gulf & East Coast.
Surface waters will stay unseasonably warm very late into the season.
After our cold spell, we should see a big warm up with above normal temperatures dominating the first half of November with some storm risk, then colder than normal latter half of November following (after storm risk in the transition mid-November).