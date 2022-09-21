September 21, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Scattered storms today with big changes coming for the first day of fall

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! We are currently tracking a cluster of storms in western Illinois that will work into the viewing area later this morning. The time frame could be from 9 AM to 11 AM this morning.
As we move throughout the afternoon, more scattered showers and storms will develop along a cold front that will move through in the afternoon and early evening.
Severe Weather Outlook for Today/Tonight
The Storm Prediction Center has all of the viewing area underneath a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for damaging winds and large hail being the main impacts with some of the stronger storms. Widespread severe weather is unlikely but a few storms could reach severe limits.
Otherwise, it will undoubtedly be a hot and humid afternoon with some sunshine. Look for highs today to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s at times. Winds will also be ramping up from the SSW 10-20 mph and gust up to 30 mph.
By this evening, lingering showers may occur after the frontal passage and we’ll have north wind bringing in fall-like air over the next several days.
Thursday – First Day of Fall!
For your Thursday, expect a windy, cool, and partly sunny day. Low temperatures will be in the mid to lower 50s and then highs will work up only into the mid to upper 60s. It will be windy with wind gusts up to 30 mph out of the north.
Friday + 7-Day Forecast
Friday will be a day much like Thursday with cool temperatures. Morning lows on Friday will be in the lower 40s which we have to go back to early May of this year when we saw temperatures that cool. We will only work up into the mid 60s for Friday’s highs. High school football games look to be in good shape with temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s.
Saturday morning may feature a few scattered showers but then clear up for the rest of the day. Highs will be warmer which will be in the mid 70s.
Sunday night, a cold front will move in Sunday into Monday which will bring in some storms to the viewing area.
After the front moves through Monday morning, cooler temperatures will be expected for the beginning of next week with clear and sunny conditions.