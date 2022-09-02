September 2, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Now to October Weather Trends....

After lows 60-66 this morning, highs today reached 83-88 after 83-89 yesterday. Heat indices in the viewing area peaked at 93. The thicker clouds arriving held temperature down just a hair from 85-90.
We are staving off another big, big heat wave in our area. Most of the hot ridge will stay west & northwest of the viewing area.
Extreme temperatures are & will continue to occur in the West & Northern Plains to western Canada.
Temperatures have been as high as 104 in the Dakotas this week.
Even today highs surged to 88 at Edmonton, in northern Alberta & 78 with a low of only 60 at Yohin, in the Yukon.
Parts of the LA metro were 109 (Chino, California), while Fresno (central Cal) hit 111, Sacramento & Redding 107, 102 Lewiston, Idaho.
Death Valley set an all-time record for September with 127. It was impressive that it reached that temperature after the record rainfall weeks ago.
So, for us, we tend to have above normal temperatures (mostly 5-10 degrees above normal) to next weekend with a few isolated showers/t'showers to a few scattered showers/t'showers, back to just a few isolated showers/t'showers.
Conditions will be be humid to muggy with some patchy fog at night & winds tending to be southeast, then east to northeast during the days.
Meanwhile, flooding rains will take place in the South, especially from northern Florida to the Appalachians. There, dangerous flooding may developing.
A major hurricane has the potential to race northward & make landfall in Baja California, then possibly spreading torrential tropical rainfall to Arizona, New Mexico & Colorado.
If that happens, significant flood situation may develop, but it is too early to really say whether the hurricane will take that exact track.
However, there is very high likelihood it will become a hurricane, perhaps a major hurricane.
With so much lift there, it will tend to limit really, really major development in the Gulf & Caribbean, but tropical depression to storm development will need to be watch. Especially given just how much disturbed weather will be there.
Trend is hot & humid after 10th to near 15th.
Record heat wave may occur just northwest of the area over the drought & driest soils with very rare +100 Dakotas to Minnesota, Nebraska & parts of Iowa...........IN MID-SEPTEMBER....
Some September record highs will be broken.
Here, temperatures up to the 90s are expected.
We look to turn breezy to windy & muggy with a few isolated storms possible (20-25% coverage) while the South continue to see flooding from rainfall.
