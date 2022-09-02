September 2, 11 AM Weather Forecast Update-A Few Areas of Scattered Rainfall for a Time with Above Normal Temperatures

The pattern over the next 7 days is an extreme, historic September heat wave from California to Manitoba with 13 U.S. states & 4 Canadian provinces seeing record heat.
Trend is for the South to be exceptionally wet with flooding while the North is quite dry.
Here, we will have a few scattered showers & storms for a time, but the overall trend is to keep the heavier rains south of our area. The West to Upper Midwest & New England look especially dry with little to no rainfall over the next 7 days.
There is a thick mid-level cloud deck to our southwest, so I trimmed highs 2 degrees today a hair to account for these thicker clouds that may bring mostly cloudy to overcast skies.
Rather than 86-91 with heat indices 89-95, I went with 84-89 with heat indices 85-92.
A couple to few isolated showers/t'showers are possible tomorrow, followed by a few sct'd t'showers Sunday & Monday.
Highs will run 80s to near 90 with humid to muggy conditions & winds turning to the southeast, then east to northeast.
Lows will run in the 60s to around 70.
This will be right on the northern edge of the tropical moisture.
The tropical disturbances to even a tropical system in the South will produce flooding rainfall in some areas. Parts of Georgia may see +9" rainfall & parts of northern Florida will see +16" flooding rainfall.
This is an especially serious situation evolving for the Eastern Kentucky to northern Georgia with the heavy rainfall over saturated soils in mountainous terrain.
Meanwhile, a potentially major hurricane may may landfall in Baja California. If this can get pulled into the Southwest U.S., significant flooding may occur.
Meanwhile, historic heat wave will dominate the Far West & Northern Rockies to as far east at the Northern Plains & Upper Midwest.
The warmest temperatures every recorded in North America for the month of September are possible in California.
The heat danger extends into Alberta & British Columbia.
Temperatures average very warm here with high humidity to mid-September & as late as September 20.
Around mid-September to the 20th, there still look to be a couple of upper troughs that pass with a couple of surface cold fronts.
Severe weather may evolve.
Deep tropical moisture may be pulled northward into our area for storms.
Shot of cooler weather should follow with even a period of below normal temperatures in late September, followed by a big warm-up with heat & largely dry weather to end September & move into October.