September 19, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-From Summer Heat to the Coolest Morning Since May 2 Within a Few Days....

BIG hail & a lot of damaging wind Sunday night with the severe storms Iowa to Illinois & also Michigan & northern Ohio.
Highest verified stones on the ground were baseball size, but some of the cores in the supercells in central Illinois were indicative of tea cup- to softball-sized stones!
Rainfall was not overly-impressive here. Less than 0.10" fell over much of northeast.
Rest of area saw 0.15-0.50" generally with some pockets of up to 1" with the fast-moving storms.
Highest measured gust here was 41 mph at Morocco & the White County Airport.
Other than a couple other pea hail reports, the hail did not exceed 0.25" in diameter here.
Lows this morning dropped to 67-69. Highs today reached 81-87 with humid dew points 65-73.
Brief upper trough from massive Alaskan storm (west Pacific Japan typhoon) will lift out very rapidly tonight.
This means back to southerly winds tomorrow as warm front works back northward.
With that warm front in the area tonight, lows will vary from 53 to 63 northeast to southwest with patchy fog & some scattered to patchy clouds.
Highs of 85-93 are expected tomorrow northeast to southwest with heat indices varying from 87 to 101 from northeast to southwest (around 95 in Greater Lafayette).
With hazy sunshine & some clouds, south-southwest winds should run 13-24 mph.
Widespread RECORD HEAT is expected from far southwestern Indiana to Arkansas, then northward to Iowa.
Multiple locations will see 100 to +100. Dangerous heat indices will occur.
More RECORD HEAT will occur west & southwest of us on Wednesday, but the strong upper trough will be diving southward.
Severe weather outbreak should occur over the Northeast to Ontario & back to northern Michigan as upper trough kicked downstream by the remnants of the Japan super typhoon's remnants racing into Alaska.
Here, we look very capped Wednesday afternoon-evening when the front passes. I kept the storm coverage at 30% Wednesday evening with risk of isolated severe storm or two in the northeastern counties, but if we stay too capped, nothing will pop.
Much cooler weather will follow Thursday-Friday. Lows of 38-45 are possible Friday morning. That would be the coolest night in the viewing area since May 2.
The front will move right back northeastward as a warm front Saturday with a few isolated showers/t'showers.
Sunday looks warm & humid with a few storms Sunday evening. Isolated severe weather risk may evolve.
Higher risk should be in Missouri to southwestern Kentucky where temperatures should reach the 90s with heat indices +100.
Greater Lafayette record highs for tomorrow & Wednesday are 95 set in 1940.
Average timing of the first 45-degree lows of the Fall:
Average timing of the first 40-degree lows of the Fall:
Early next week should see highs 65-73 with lows 40-46.
All of next week looks dry right now with those highs then warming up to the 80s.
Note the 1 p.m. temperatures on Thursday of next week:
Next Friday 1 p.m. (September 30):
Strong upper trough & surface cold front should pivot through the night of September 30-morning of October 1.
This could bring some showers & storms.
We will also watch the Gulf Coast, Caribbean & East Coast for tropical storms &/or hurricanes.
Behind the front, we should see highs 64-68 with lows 38-44 around October 2-3.
HOWEVER, we will keep a close eye on the tropics as a large hurricane could also this scenario a bit.
It then heats back up again & temperatures look above to well-above normal early to mid-October with quite a bit of warmth lasting to late October before a strong upper trough pivots through.
With that & strong surface cold front, we should then see first freezes & frost. Pattern supports abnormal warmth, but thoughts are that West Pacific typhoons will alter Northern Hemispheric pattern with deep troughing into eastern U.S. with below normal temperatures.
The ECMWF model has hints of this scenario I'm thinking. It has well-above normal temperatures Plains & West, but what looks to be a deep trough all the way to Florida (very highly-loopy upper pattern).
To me that white could be blue Indiana to Florida to the Northeast.
In the transition, severe weather risk may occur here or in the region overnight.
U.S. CFS model continues with below normal precipitation for October.
ECMWF continues with this trend of dryness.
We warm up rapidly to end October & move into November. Some severe risk may evolve.
Fall foliage looks to be two weeks behind normal.
I still like warmer than normal first half of November overall, then cooler than normal second half.