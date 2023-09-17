September 17, 11:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Your Latest Outlook Now to Late October....

Rainfall varied greatly over the area this Sunday as the cold air aloft of the upper trough/low pivoted through. We even has some small hail on the east side of Lafayette! Highs this Sunday ran 68-75.
_____________________________________________
Wind will prevent more in the way of fog Monday morning, but there could be some in low-lying & bottomland areas protected more by the north wind. Best chance of any of this would be in locations that received rainfall.
Lows of 47-52 are expected, followed by cumulus cloud development & 68-74 Monday. A couple to few isolated light showers are possible in our northern to northeastern areas from the enhanced cumulus (lingering cool air aloft). Lake Michigan will help to contribute moisture & some instability aloft for the cumulus to produced one of these light showers.
_____________________________________________
Those clouds then dissipate tomorrow night, followed by increasing high & mid clouds & wind turn to the east, then southeast. Lows of 48-55 are expected.
This will occur as warm front approaches.
Warm front will be slowly moving northward through the area Tuesday.
So, skies look largely mostly cloudy with highs 69-80 northeast to southwest & around 75 at Greater Lafayette.
East to southeast wind will become south, then southwest with time southwest to northeast over the viewing area.
A few isolated to spotty showers are possible amidst a lot of virga (rainfall drying up on the way down).
_____________________________________________
A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday morning with 50s to 60, followed by partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Wednesday & a southwest wind (as warm front will move northward).
Highs should reach 82-86.
_____________________________________________
Tropical moisture flooding northward in the Plains combined with vigorous Autumn upper trough in the Rockies mean multiple days of flooding rainfall & severe weather in the Plains Wednesday-Sunday.
Parts of Minnesota to North & South Dakota to Missouri & Kansas may see +5" rainfall.
The core of the upper level system will produced unseasonably cool weather in the Rockies with early snows.
Meanwhile, note tropical system or vigorous subtropical system on the East Coast that may spell big trouble with high winds, waves, beach erosion & heavy rainfall.
Even without a tropical classification, this storm could be big issue from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic & New England. A lot of the Northeast is already water-logged & gusts +60 mph may occur from the Carolinas to Maine.
_____________________________________________
We stay very warm & dry with 80s dominating & areas that did not see +0.50" today going rapidly to D1 or Moderate Drought.
Any decent, soaking rains for us will not occur until early next week.
_____________________________________________
After the very warm trend the eventually the potential of decent rainfall, we see drier weather return along with cooler conditions.
It looks like some patchy frost for a bit in early October, then 80-84 warm-up (followed by rainfall) then freezing & frost mid-October.
The mid-October chill shows up best:
_____________________________________________
After that first freezing, we warm up nicely (followed by rainfall), followed by more freezing in late October, but nothing says hard freeze.
_____________________________________________
I would watch closely the far northern Caribbean to eastern Gulf for additional tropical development. Any system could work up the East Coast &/or hit Florida. This applies right to mid-October as pattern is decent for it. Any system that impacts the U.S. won't come from Cape Verde (West African waves), but rather develop on the tail ends of front or procede upper low development.
_____________________________________________