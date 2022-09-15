September 15, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Summer-Like Weather, Followed by Potential of Some Severe Storms Then Brief, but BIG Cool-Down....

Lows this morning dropped to 52-57 with patchy to areas of dense fog, while highs today topped out at 81-87.
Dew points were up to 62-67, so it felt more sticky & hot out.
The wildfire smoke continued to make skies quite pale & hazy with just a few patches of cirrus & a few spotty fair weather cumulus humilis clouds.
____________________________________________
Smoke from Western fires continues to make skies pale & hazy & blot some of the sunshine out.
The surface high and abundant sunshine will lead to high ozone & particulate to pollen levels.
Air quality is in the Moderate category today.
After patchy fog early Friday morning, hazy sunshine will occur in the afternoon with highs 84-89 with south wind.
Hot weekend is ahead. Highs 86-92 will occur with hazy sunshine.
The record for Saturday & Sunday in Greater Lafayette is 93 set in 1891.
We will end up near 90 with heat indices as high as 93.
For the viewing area as a whole, heat indices should peak at 91-97 this weekend.
It will be windy with south-southwest winds this weekend at 15-32 mph.
A complex of storms may track from northern Minnesota to Wisconsin to Michigan in the "Ring of Fire" as the ridge contracts just a hair. This will be in response to upper trough swinging through Manitoba to Michigan to Ontario & New England.
Here, we may get clipped by some storms Monday morning. I kept it at 30% coverage.
Severe weather risk will likely be in place Minnesota to Michigan (SLIGHT RISK parameters). Here, we may end up with MARGINAL RISK.
"Ring of Fire" will still have some storm clusters with it right into Tuesday, but they will stay north of our area.
Heat peaks late next week though with our highs 90-95. We will be near the record highs of 94-95 set in 1941 & 1891 mid to late next week.
Heat rolls on to end of next week. Heat indices may peak at 93-101.
We will watch for potential tropical storm or hurricane to impact the Bahamas to potentially Florida & the Gulf Coast &/or the East Coast.
Cooler weather follows with lows in the 40s for a couple nights at the end of September.
Mid to late October shows trend of above normal temperatures in an "Endless Summer" scenario.
Analog shows this (similar Octobers to this one with long-duration La Nina shifting a bit to Modoki).
Trend is drier than normal like last year's trend.
CFS model shows drier October trend.
Euro shows this too.
We are projected to go from 1 to 2 to 6 in MJO phases.
The phases will not be particularly strong though.
Although not overly strong 1, 2, 6s, that phase order now to mid-October would bring heat & wetness, then below normal temperatures with drier than normal conditions, then back to heat or above normal temperatures & above normal precipitation.
Thoughts are that shot of colder air with temperatures below normal & freezing here for a few days in late October.
Otherwise, it is warmth, warmth, warmth & temperatures should return back above normal in early November after the freezing.
First half of November continues to trend warmer than normal, second half colder than normal.
We will monitor for some severe risk late September & through October & even early November. The risk looks higher than normal given the highly energetic La Nina-perturbed upper jet & our above normal temperatures tending to dominate.