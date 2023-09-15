September 15, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Much Warmer, Some Scattered Rain, But Bigger Rainfall Down the Road....

Lows Friday morning ran 43-49, followed by highs of 73-81 Friday afternoon. This, after lows of 39-46 & highs of 73-77 Thursday.
So, here are the first 10 days of this outlook overall......now to the details (scroll below)....
Clouds/some sun, 77-81 with southeast to south to southwest wind will give way to just a few very hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon-evening.
A few more showers/t'shower is possible tomorrow night, followed by clouds/sun & some scattered hit-miss showers/t'showers Sunday.
After 57-61 tomorrow night, highs Sunday will run 70-75 with northwest wind.
Rainfall should run 0.01-0.45".
There is the Hurricane Lee landfall over New Brunswick with still wind, high surface & rain for parts of New England:
Here, our weather looks great Monday-Saturday of next week.
We warm up to near Summer levels with 85-88 by late next week to next weekend.
Unusually cold weather will make it into the Northwest U.S. & the Northern Rockies with the first big mountain snows of the year with freezing & frost in the lower terrain/valleys.
Deep tropical moisture will flow along backside of upper ridge dominating our area. This, combined with Fall-like storm systems with stronger upper winds & shear, as well as cold air aloft, will fuel rounds of severe storms in the Plains from Manitoba to Texas. Multiple days of SLIGHT RISK to even of ENHANCED RISK for severe are expected.
Flooding rainfall is also expected.
That system will produced a lot of early mountain snowfall for Wyoming to Idaho, Montana.
Here, we look protected by the upper ridge until a week from Monday.
It appears Hurricane Margot will stay farther out to sea & have much less impact on Newfoundland other than high seas & swells.
We eventually get in on showers & storms that may be more widespread with MARGINAL RISK parameters & better potential of good soaking rainfall around September 26-27.
After the warm trend, we turn cooler with a colder surge with first patchy frost in early October, then go back to 80-84, followed by light freezing by mid-October.
Dry to wetter to dry pattern looks to evolve start of October to mid-October.
It then looks like a warm up with drier weather turning to above normal rainfall before we see light freezing at the end of October.
Hard freezing still seems unlikely at this point.
