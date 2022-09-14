September 14, PM Weather Forecast Update

Still working on this!
More soon!
After areas of dense fog & 50-55 this morning, highs today reached xx-xx with lots of sunshine.
__________________________________________
Patchy dene fog is expected Thursday morning. Lows of 52-56 are expected as well.
With lots of hazy sunshine (from wildfire smoke) & a few patchy clouds, highs of 82-87 are expected Thursday.
Dew points will run 60-65, so it'll be just a bit humid with a very light south wind.
A pattern reminiscent of July will dominate to end the week move into the weekend then move right through next week.
"Ring of Fire" regime with clusters of severe storms will tend to occur South Dakota to Ontario, right on the periphery of record heat in the Plains.
CIPS analog shows the heat, but the much cooler weather in the West.
90 to the 90s migrates into our area.
This follows several days of record heat in the Plains.
Upper trough & front get active with severe weather event(s) in the Northern Plains near the 20th.
A secondary upper trough with the cold front moves through our area. The absolute best shear, dynamics stay to our north & northwest, but there are still signatures of severe risk here as there will be enough shear & forcing with the near record hot & humid airmass.
CIPS analog shows signatures of severe risk making it in.
Parameters look SLIGHT here & ENHANCED northwest of our area.
