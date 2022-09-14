September 14, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Return of Summer, Then Coolest Weather of Fall So Far at the End of September.....

After areas of dense fog & 50-55 this morning, highs today reached 79-85 with lots of sunshine.
__________________________________________
Patchy dense fog is expected Thursday morning. Lows of 51-56 are expected as well.
With lots of hazy sunshine (from wildfire smoke) & a few patchy clouds, highs of 82-87 are expected Thursday.
You can see the smoke riding up & around the hot upper ridge in the Plains & moving right into our viewing area from the northwest.
This is originating from the massive wildfires burning in northeastern California to Idaho & Montana.
This smoke is thousands of feet up, but the air quality will continue to go down in the coming days with high pollen & mold as well as ozone & particulates concentrating near the surface.
Dew points will run 60-65, so it'll be just a bit humid with a very light south wind.
A pattern reminiscent of July will dominate to end the week move into the weekend then move right through next week.
"Ring of Fire" regime with clusters of severe storms will tend to occur South Dakota to Ontario, right on the periphery of record heat in the Plains.
CIPS analog shows the heat, but the much cooler weather in the West.
90 to the 90s migrates into our area.
This follows several days of record heat in the Plains.
Upper trough & front get active with severe weather event(s) in the Northern Plains near the 20th.
A secondary upper trough with the cold front moves through our area. The absolute best shear, dynamics stay to our north & northwest, but there are still signatures of severe risk here as there will be enough shear & forcing with the near record hot & humid airmass.
CIPS analog shows signatures of severe risk making it in.
Parameters look SLIGHT here & ENHANCED northwest of our area.
There are three severe weather episodes that match this late September time period:
August 24, 2000:
August 23, 1991:
August 28, 1983:
Much cooler weather follows with some morning lows 37-43 at the end of September.
The below normal temperatures show up in the CIPS analog analysis, while the hotter weather returns to the Far West.
There is a window of landfalling tropical systems (storm or hurricane on the Gulf & East Coasts late, late September & into October as the TUTT & it's shear diminish.
Meanwhile, we will go into a favorable MJO phase for the tropical development.
After this brief spurt of below normal temperatures, we should heat back up in early October.
The core of the heat will migrate from the Far West, eastward, engulfing the central & eastern U.S. in above to well-above normal temperatures.
Trend via U.S., Euro to Canadian & Japanese modeling is below normal rainfall in October.
My thoughts continue to be that it is frequently above to much warmer than normal in October, however, shot of much colder weather with freezing is expected in late October.
In this quick surge, severe weather risk may occur.
This is seems to be tied to a western Pacific hurricane kinking the upper jet & dislodging the shot of much colder air.
Lots of late-season tropical activity is still expected along the Gulf, into the Caribbean to the East Coast right to early November.
After the October freeze, warm surge should occur for the first half of November. Some severe weather risk is possible early to mid November.